Findlay makes history by qualifying for state

B-W’s Noah Schommer finishing up his run at the sectional meet Oct. 22 in Rice Lake. Schommer’s time was 22 minutes, 41.1 seconds, placing him 68th. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The previous Baldwin-Woodville boys cross country runner to advance to state was 1986. 

Until Saturday when Ian Findlay finished fifth at the sectional meet with a time of 17 minutes, 2.7 seconds. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.