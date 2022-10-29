Findlay makes history by qualifying for state

The previous Baldwin-Woodville boys cross country runner to advance to state was 1986.
Until Saturday when Ian Findlay finished fifth at the sectional meet with a time of 17 minutes, 2.7 seconds.
“Ian progressed and peaked perfectly this season,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose explained. “Halfway through the year, Ian was more of a ‘there’s a small chance he could make state’ and before sectionals, became a ‘he very well could make state’. While he had ups and downs regarding performances, he never gave up and trusted his training. Talent makes you fast, discipline and determination make you great. Ian recognized his talents and worked as hard as anyone over the summer.”
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the individual champion at 16:17.8. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was second 14 seconds behind. Osceola’s Mason Hancock finished third.
Osceola had all five runners place in the top 15 to repeat as sectional champions with 51 points. Northwestern placed second with 80 points and qualified for state as a team. Prescott finished third with 95. B-W took ninth with 218.
After Findlay, Brady Bolstad took 30th at 18:32.3, followed by Riley Laesch’s 57th (20:19.1) and Hayden Wilson’s 58th (20:20.9). Noah Schommer rounded out the B-W scoring with a 68th place finish (22:41.1). Bolstad’s time put him 17th on the school’s top 20 all-time list.
“Seniors Riley Laesch and Hayden Wilson, while not running the times they wanted, still showed great leadership and motivational skills to their teammates,” Ambrose continued. “They will be missed next year.”
Ambrose added the ninth-place finish is the second-best finish for the boys program at sectionals since at least 1990.
Meanwhile, for the girls, Miley Smith led the way with a 15th place finish as she clocked in with a time of 20:44.5.
“While she was just over 20 seconds away from making state, she still performed exceptionally well for a 14-year-old in a big time meet, and capped off an incredible season,” Ambrose added. “Even though she really wanted to make it to state it shouldn’t hide the fact that she did run a great race and finished where she stood prior to the meet. By no means did she underperform. We are extremely proud of her and her season.”
Amery had four runners place in the top 15 to edge Osceola to win the section title. Those two teams advanced to the state meet. Northwestern finished third. B-W took seventh, tied for the third best team finish in school history.
Adison Wilde was the next B-W runner as she took 23rd at 21:12.6.
“She ran a wonderful race, finishing within our goal of top 30, and ran a huge personal best, making her the sixth fastest girl in school history,” Ambrose stated.
Natalie Bolstad was 52nd (23:03.4) with Lucy Lovestrand one spot behind. Lavinia Kool finished 69th (24:28.1).
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the sectional champion at 19:04.3. Barron’s Fran Peterson took second at 19:24. Osceola’s Merri Johnson finished third at 19:47.
Findlay and Smith are both freshmen meaning they will be around for the next three years.
“While clearly talented are also two of the most coachable and fun athletes that I’ve ever worked with,” Ambrose concluded. “It would be hard to argue against these two having the best male and female freshman cross country seasons in our school’s history. The future is very bright for them, and I know whether they are happy or disappointed, it won’t deter them from training even harder for track and the future.”
Findlay will run in the Division 2 meet, scheduled for 2:35 p.m. Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
