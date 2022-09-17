The Baldwin-Woodville cross country runner took fourth at the Somerset Invitational Sept. 8 posting a personal best me of 18 minutes, 43 seconds.
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the individual champion at 17:21.4. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took second at 17:53.9, followed by Prescott’s Breckin Schommer at 18:32.3.
After Findlay, Riley Laesch was the next Blackhawk as he took 30th (22:07.4). Brady Bolstad was 34th (22:55), while Hayden Wilson finished 37th (23:08.9). Noah Schommer rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 48th place finish (27:11.4).
“Our boys second through fourth runners had a pack going but it broke off as the race went on,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose explained.
Altoona had three runners in the top eight to take the team title with 47 points. Prescott was second at 55 and SCC took third at 64. B-W was sixth with 153 points.
Meanwhile, the girls took fourth with 127 points. Amery had all five runners place in the top 10 to take the team title with 29 points. SCC took second with 45 and Prescott placed third with 89.
Altoona’s Greta Peters took the individual title at 20:22. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was second, while SCC’s Kaitlyn Carlson finished third.
The Blackhawk girls had the definition of pack running as Miley Smith, Natalie Bolstad and Adison Wilde finished 18th, 19th and 20th, with one-hundredth of a second separating the trio.
Lucy Lovestrand finished fourth in 32nd place (25:45), while Katrina Taehtinen placed 38th (26:56.1).
“Lucy was a sprinter in the spring and is now turning out to be a good cross country runner,” Ambrose continued.
The coach was happy with how his team performed mentally.
“Our athletes brought positive mindsets to the past two meets where weather wasn’t ideal for distance running,” he concluded. “I always say that you can never pick the weather, and if we wait for the perfect temperatures and conditions, we might be waiting forever. Sometimes you just have to run.”
The Blackhawks will next run in the Osceola Invitational Sept. 17, featuring 15 teams.
“It will be exciting to see how our varsity runners perform,” Ambrose said. “Sectionals is on a Saturday in later October, so practicing running early Saturday mornings is always beneficial for the athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.