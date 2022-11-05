Findlay finishes 62nd in first state meet

The goal was top 30 for Baldwin-Woodville freshman Ian Findlay at the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Cross Country meet Oct. 29 at Wisconsin Rapids.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 9:46 am
The goal was top 30 for Baldwin-Woodville freshman Ian Findlay at the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Cross Country meet Oct. 29 at Wisconsin Rapids.
While that goal wasn’t accomplished, the season-long goals Findlay earned trump that one.
“At the conference meet over two weeks ago, he finished eighth overall,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose said. “Today, he finished fourth behind three seniors. For our sectional, he was fifth overall. Today, he was place better than last Saturday, behind four seniors.
“He also finished as the 10th fastest freshman in the entire state throughout all three divisions. These achievements are indicative of a very bright future.”
Findlay finished 62nd with a time of 17 minutes, 39.9 seconds. Mount Horeb senior Joseph Stoddard was the state champion at 15:54.7 edging Mauston’s Eli Boppart by nine seconds. Lakeland Union’s Owen Clark took third at 16:12.1.
“The first time running at the State Cross Country meet is an extremely valuable experience just by itself, and you have to look away from your position and time to determine how you really ran,” Ambrose continued. “The quickest mistake made by many first-time state runners is getting out too fast, and Ian listened very well and got out in a solid 47th place and maintained it through two miles, getting to 46th. While you can look at a course and elevation map and see the 3rd mile in Wisconsin Rapids is tough, you really don’t know it until you run it in a race, and Ian found out it isn’t a racetrack, it’s difficult. Just experiencing that will make his next appearance at state better because you can anticipate it and adjust mentally.”
Notre Dame was the team champion with 81 points. Lakeside Lutheran took second with 115, while Xavier finished third with 143. Middle Border champion Osceola placed sixth with 188.
“Ian recognized his talent early and loves to pursue it,” Ambrose concluded. “His high level of energy and dedication is contagious, and it is exciting to think about what he will accomplish in the future.
“He quickly moves on to hockey season. Instead of dropping him off at the high school when we arrived back in Baldwin, he requested to be dropped off at the rink for open skating. That level of dedication is what every coach wishes for in their athletes, regardless of the sport. We are thrilled with the end of his season and are very proud of him and his performances this season.”
Next year’s B-W boys’ lineup will be minus Riley Laesch and Hayden Wilson due to graduation while the girls will return their entire varsity roster who competed at the section meet.
