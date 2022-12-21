 For most college students, studying for classes is a full-time job. That job becomes tougher for those who attempt to participate in a college sport.

Now imagine taking a full load of classes and playing two sports, all while managing a serious chronic disease. University of Wisconsin-River Falls dual sport athlete Kameri Meredith willingly tackles that challenge head-on, seemingly always with a smile on her face.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.