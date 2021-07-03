English loves the potential for B-W girls hoops

Holly English has been around the game of basketball for a long time.
The Cottage Grove, Minn., native was taught the game by her father and her talents landed her at the collegiate rosters for Minnesota State University-Moorhead and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“I enjoyed playing the game and I wanted to stay involved anyway I can,” she explained.
Which led to coaching. She started at St. Croix Falls where she was an assistant on the girls basketball team for four of the five years she was there.
A chance to teach Math, where her interests lie, led her to Baldwin-Woodville where she completed her first-year teaching sixth graders at Viking Middle School.
A coaching opportunity popped up at B-W when girls basketball varsity coach Steve Jensen resigned at the end of the 2020-21 season.
English applied and the Board approved her hire as his replacement last month.
“This is a good program with a lot of talent,” she said about the program she is now in charge of.
The varsity team finished 7-6 in the Middle Border Conference and 10-9 overall last year. However, next year looks very promising as all five starters return led by all-conference performers Anna Jordt, Maddy Jensen and Brooke Klatt. Matter of fact, there were no seniors on the roster.
“It’s very exciting to have them all coming back,” English said. “It’s going to be hugely beneficial for the incoming freshman and sophomores. The knowledge they have and talent they have. It’s going to make for an awesome year.”
She also believed being a sixth-grade teacher will have its benefits when it comes to her new job.
“I’m definitely going to use that to my advantage,” she said. “Build those relationships and make them play when they get to high school.”
English thanked Steve Jensen for being a valuable resource already during the transition along with junior varsity coach Lance Kamm. She also joked if she has further head coaching questions she can turn to her husband, Brad, the head volleyball coach at Woodbury High School.
“I want to stay in Baldwin for the long haul,” she said. “I want to pass my knowledge to those coming up.”
