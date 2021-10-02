Any hopes for a Baldwin-Woodville football win were again dashed in the final two minutes of the first half.
For the second straight week, the Blackhawks gave up two touchdowns in that stretch. This time, Prescott increased its lead to 34-0 in the Sept. 24 matchup. The final was 47-14.
“We really struggled to finish the first half strong,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer. “Losing does give an opportunity to learn and grow. We will continue to strive to improve our fundamentals and learn how to be consistent.”
Prescott finished with 363 yards total offense compared to B-W’s 127. Aiden Russell led the Cardinal rushing attack with 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 74, 14 and two.
“We gave up too many big plays and were unable to take advantage of opportunities,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer. “I believed Prescott fumbled the ball four different times and they recovered all four.
“Injuries are a part of the sport, but we seemed to be hit extra hard Friday night.”
The Cardinals (5-1 overall) scored five touchdowns on the ground and added two through the air.
A positive sight for Baldwin-Woodville came in the fourth quarter when the junior varsity gained some experience.
“We have a lot of young players that stepped up including Eli Coenen on both sides of the ball and I thought freshman linebacker Gavin Sell performed well,” Keefer said. “Sophomore Ryan Veenendall ran the ball hard and I thought our offensive line got better in the second half.”
Coenen scored on a 16-yard pass from Masen Werner for B-W’s first touchdown in the fourth quarter. Veenendall added the Blackhawks’s second touchdown on a 14-yard run.
Sell led the team in total tackles with four, while Werner, Braydon Lagrander, Jackson Johansen and Klay Lorentz added three each. Sam Hush added an interception.
The Blackhawks (2-4 overall) look to stop the losing streak when they host St. Croix Central (3-3 overall) 7 p.m. Friday in its Homecoming game.
“I know our kids have been looking forward to that game for a long time,” Keefer said.
