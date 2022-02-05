The final wrestling match would decide the outcome between Ellsworth and St. Croix Central in its dual Jan. 27.
The match was between Louis Jahnke and Parker Shackleton at 195 pounds. Jahnke earned the pin in the second period, giving Ellsworth the 33-28 win.
“It was a good dual, but we came up a little short,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “From a fans’ standpoint, they saw a great high school dual.”
Maverick Kostrzak won Central’s first match as he won 7-4 over Logan Mueller at 113 pounds. Teague Holzer earned a 14-5 win over Max Langer at 120 pounds. Will Schmitt decisioned Corey Poellinger at 132 pounds while Hunter Feyereisen won 8-3 over Michael Holst.
David Olson blanked Blake Nelson 15-0 at 145 pounds and Hayden Buckel pinned Kehan O’Neil at 152 pounds.
Ellsworth won three of the final four matches with Devin Wasley’s pin over Ethan Veenendall at 170 pounds being the lone SCC win.
Besides Jahnke’s pin at 195 pounds, Ellsworth recorded only one other pin.
“We have some kids that fought hard and didn’t give up pins,” Brad Holzer said.
Next action for Central is the conference meet Saturday in Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.