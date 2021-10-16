The Ellsworth football team showed why it had won its previous 14 games heading into Friday’s battle against St. Croix Central.
The Panthers put the game away in the second half, scoring the game’s final 20 points, to earn its 15th straight win, 40-7.
Ellsworth finished with 293 yards rushing and five touchdowns. All five runs were more than 20 yards.
Max Grand finished with 10 rushes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 62 and 34. Ashten Quade scored on a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jack Janke finished with 51 yards rushing, including a 47-yard run in the second quarter.
Jurell Gooden scored Ellsworth’s first touchdown on a 21-yard run in the first quarter.
Central finished with 198 yards rushing, led by A.J. Holmgren’s 95. He scored Central’s only touchdown a one-yard run in the second quarter.
Sophomore Caden Wester started in place of the injured Ethan Boettcher at quarterback. Wester finished with 66 yards rushing and completed three passes for 38 yards. Connor Nilssen hauled in a 25 yard reception.
SCC is now 2-4 in the conference and 3-5 overall. They travel to Westby (5-3 overall) for its season finale 7 p.m. Friday.
The game will count towards Central’s conference standings even though Westby is in the Coulee Conference.
