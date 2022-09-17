Ellsworth runs away from Baldwin-Woodville

Collin Fritts catching a pass against Somerset Sept. 2. He finished with five receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns as the Blackhawks won 29-14.

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Ellsworth football team finished with 337 yards rushing and three touchdowns to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 24-12 Sept. 9. 

Bo Hines carried the ball 32 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while Jurell Gooden added 15 rushes for 127 yards and a touchdown. 

