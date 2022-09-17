Ellsworth runs away from Baldwin-Woodville

The Ellsworth football team finished with 337 yards rushing and three touchdowns to defeat Baldwin-Woodville 24-12 Sept. 9.
Bo Hines carried the ball 32 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while Jurell Gooden added 15 rushes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
“We missed more tackles on Friday night than we had the two previous weeks combined,” B-W coach Dan Keefer explained. “I felt like we lost some of our fundamentals and we will be working to get back to the basics. We lacked consistently defensively.
“Ellsworth has a talented, well-coached offense and we gave up far too many yards.”
Hines started the scoring with a 40-yard run with seven minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter. Less than a minute later, B-W responded as Masen Werner connected with Sean Van Someren on a 30-yard reception. However, Ellsworth connected on its two-point play after touchdown, while Baldwin-Woodville didn’t, giving them the lead.
The Panthers stretched the lead in the second quarter as Hines scored from two yards out at the 8:52 mark and with one second left in the quarter, Gooden also scored from two yards out.
“I believe the two drives on each side of the half were the key turning points,” Keefer continued. “Ellsworth went over 50 yards over the last 1:30 to score a touchdown and convert the two-point attempt.
“We took the first possession of the third quarter and moved the ball inside the Ellsworth four-yard line only to turn it over on downs. Those drives really impacted the outcome of the game.”
Werner connected with Van Someren on a three-yard pass midway through the third quarter for B-W’s final score.
Werner was 10-for-22 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Van Someren had three receptions for 72 yards and the two touchdowns. Logan Gordon led the rushing attack with 48 yards rushing.
“Offensively, we had opportunities and we moved the ball, but were unable to finish some critical drives,” Keefer continued. “I thought we played a better second half, but it wasn’t enough. We are capable of playing a lot better football.”
B-W is now 1-1 in the conference and 2-1 overall. Ellsworth is now 2-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Blackhawks Friday. Ellsworth finished second in the state in Division 4 last year. B-W’s next opponent is Rice Lake, who finished second in the state in Division 3 in 2021 comes to B-W 7 p.m. for the Blackhawks’ 2022 Homecoming.
“They will bring a strong running game to King Field,” Keefer added.
B-W 29, Somerset 14
The Blackhawks finished with over 300 yards total offense for the second straight game, but it was their defense which fueled its Sept. 2 victory over Somerset.
“We had a 15-8 lead in the second quarter and forced a Somerset punt,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “Our punt returner didn’t have an opportunity to catch the punt due to the Somerset defender hitting him early, yet the ball was awarded to Somerset at the 15-yard line with two minutes or so left in the half. Our defense rose to the occasion turning Somerset away on downs.
“You could tell our kids really pulled together in that situation.”
B-W came out of the locker room and put the game away in the third quarter with two touchdowns.
“Masen Werner was smart with the football, and he made several key runs and throws to lead us offensively,” Keefer continued.
Werner finished 14-for-20 for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Blackhawks on the ground with 66 yards rushing.
Werner’s favorite target was Collin Fritts, who finished with five receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The two touchdowns were a 67-yard reception in the second quarter and a 29-yard reception in the third quarter.
“Logan Gordon ran the ball effectively and he is continuing to improve,” Keefer said, as he scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter. Evan Clausen accounted for the other B-W touchdown, a two-yard reception in the second quarter.
Jackson Johansen led the B-W defense with eight total tackles along with adding his second interception of the year. Cal Smith, Collin Fritts, Eli Coenen and Bryton Logterman finished with six each.
“Eli Coenen and Collin Fritts both played some very good football at the defensive end position,” Keefer said. “Coenen created havoc all night and he impacted the Somerset passing game by putting constant pressure on them.”
Keefer also praised the play of Davis Paulsen at kicker
“He continues to be a weapon,” Keefer concluded. “Three of the five kickoffs were into the end zone and on another we pinned them inside the 10-yard line. He also made all three PAT attempts.”
Kane Donnelly scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and then connected with Andy Rojas on a 22-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter.
