Ellsworth pulls away late to eliminate Central

The final score said Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 13 in the Oct. 28 Division 4, Level 2 football playoff game.
The game was much closer than the score indicated as Central had more than one opportunity in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
The SCC defense forced two Ellsworth fumbles and an interception in the final quarter. The Central offense failed to capitalize as those drives led to zero points, along with a fumble and a turnover on downs.
Ellsworth then iced the game in the final two minutes on a Bo Hines 32-yard touchdown run and a Lance Gipford 35-yard interception return.
Hines, who had a season-high 230 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the team’s Oct. 14 meeting, was held in check by the Central defense before the 32-yard scoring run. He finished with 27 rushes for 103 yards.
It was the Ellsworth passing game which carried them to victory. Their first touchdown came on an 82-yard pass from Griffin Blomberg to Jakob McCabe in the first quarter. Ellsworth took the lead for good in the third quarter after intercepting SCC on its three-yard line, on the very next play, Blomberg and McCabe connected on a 97-yard touchdown reception.
Blomberg was 6-for-14 for 213 yards and two touchdowns along with the interception. McCabe finished with three receptions for 181 yards and the two touchdowns.
Sam Fischer returned to the lineup for Central and earned his third 100-yard game of the season. He finished with 22 rushes for 111 yards. A.J. Holmgren finished with 51 yards.
Both of Central’s touchdowns came through the air. Caden Wester found Mason Sullivan for a 22-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, which gave SCC a 7-6 lead. After the 97-yard Ellsworth touchdown, Central responded as Wester and Kyle Trainor hooked up on 41-yard touchdown reception with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. The extra point was missed, meaning Ellsworth had the one-point lead going into the final 12 minutes.
Those two passes were the only ones Wester completed. He finished 2-for-11 for 63 yards along with three interceptions.
Ellsworth improved to 10-1 overall and will travel to Columbus 7 p.m. Friday in Level 3 action. SCC finishes 7-4 and will graduate Trainor, Mark Albright, Simon Herink, Holmgren, Nathan Stark, Jacob Berends and Aidan Schlueter.
