Ellsworth pulls away late to eliminate Central

Brody Peissig attempting to tackle Ellsworth’s Griffin Blomberg during the Oct. 28 game. Ellsworth won 28-13 in Level 2 playoff action. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The final score said Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 13 in the Oct. 28 Division 4, Level 2 football playoff game. 

The game was much closer than the score indicated as Central had more than one opportunity in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

