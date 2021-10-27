There will be many schools happy to see Ellsworth’s Max Grand and Ashten Quade graduate this spring and not have to deal with the pair anymore on the football field.
St. Croix Central might be at the top of the list.
The pair for the second time this year dominated against Central as Ellsworth routed SCC 40-6 in the first round of WIAA Division 4, Level 1 playoffs Friday.
Grand finished with 10 rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown, that coming on a 49-yard run in the second quarter. In his two games against Central, he’s run for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Quade showed off his versatility accounting for 93 yards rushing and receiving combined and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of two and 42 in the first quarter and receptions of 24 and five in the second quarter. He also had an interception in the first half, killing a Central drive.
In the team’s first meeting, a 40-7 win Oct. 8, he had 78 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Ellsworth (9-0 overall) finished with 224 yards rushing and 88 yards passing. In its nine games this season, it has scored 40 or more points seven times.
Ellsworth scored 40 points before halftime as the second half turned into running clock.
Devin Wasley scored Central’s lone touchdown with 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run. As a nod to the team’s seniors, the coaching staff had seniors playing both ways towards the end of the game. Ethan Boettcher was the team’s leading rusher with 48 yards rushing. A.J. Holmgren added 28, while Wasley tossed in 26.
Central finishes 4-6 on the season and will be saying goodbye to 14 seniors on the roster.
