The fifth-seed Ellsworth softball team eliminated No. 4 SCC 6-0 in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs May 24.
Aubrey Wittenberg finished with three hits to lead Ellsworth, while Brianna Maurer and Sydney Bartels posted two hits each. Kallie Beissel, Bartels, and Aliza Acker posted an RBI each.
Acker started and pitched a complete-game three hitter, striking out six.
Grace Melstrom started for Central and struck out four.
SCC finished 7-9 overall. They will return its entire roster next year.
