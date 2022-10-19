The Ellsworth football team officially clinched its third straight Middle Border Conference title with a 32-14 win over St. Croix Central Oct. 14. 

Bo Hines finished with 40 rushes for a season-high 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (7-0 conference, 8-1 overall). Hines scored on runs of one yard in the first and 15 yards in the third. Hines finished the regular season with 1,298 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

