The Ellsworth football team officially clinched its third straight Middle Border Conference title with a 32-14 win over St. Croix Central Oct. 14.
Bo Hines finished with 40 rushes for a season-high 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (7-0 conference, 8-1 overall). Hines scored on runs of one yard in the first and 15 yards in the third. Hines finished the regular season with 1,298 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.
Sandwiched in between Hines’ touchdowns was a 22-yard interception touchdown return by Tyler Boley in the first quarter.
Ellsworth’s Griffin Blomberg finished 12-for-20 for 146 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was George Rohl, who had four receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Ellsworth had a 26-0 lead before Central reached the end zone on a nine-yard run by Eli Ponath. SCC scored its final touchdown on the last play of the game, a 32-yard pass from Caden Wester to Mason Sullivan.
SCC (4-3, 6-3) finished with 146 yards rushing led by A.J. Holmgren’s 53. Kyle Trainor chipped in with 32, while Sam Fischer tallied 20. Sullivan hauled in five receptions for 87 yards.
Simon Herink led the Central defense with 18 total tackles, with Holmgren chipping in with 10. Sullivan contributed six as Brennen Sanders and Jacob Berends finished with five each.
SCC earned the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Division 4 Level 1 playoffs. Central will be making the trip to face No. 3 Wisconsin Dells (8-1 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
John Scott leads the Dells rushing attack with 1,319 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Degan Jensen is its top receiving target with nearly 750 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.