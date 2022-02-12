The Ellsworth girls basketball team earned the season sweep over Baldwin-Woodville thanks to a 50-44 win Feb. 3.
Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks (7-3 conference, 15-5 overall) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jordt was 9-for-17 from the field.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Blackhawks couldn’t buy a bucket. Take away Jordt’s numbers and the Blackhawks were 12-for-52 (23.0 percent) from the field and even worse from three-point range, shooting 2-for-27 (7.4 percent).
Brooke Klatt added 11 points and eight rebounds. Haley Jordt scored five and Maddy Jensen added four. Marney Roemhild pulled down nine rebounds, while Jensen had eight.
Ellsworth improved to 7-3 in the conference and 11-9 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.