The Ellsworth football team remained unbeaten in the Middle Border Conference with a 43-0 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Oct. 23.
“The Panthers are a talented bunch and they started fast,” B-W coach Dan Keefer explained. “Ellsworth did a terrific job getting the snow cleared and the playing surface was as good as it could be under the circumstances.”
Ellsworth had an impressive three-headed trio offensively consisting of quarterback Mason Anderson, running back Max Grand and wide receiver Jack Janke.
While the Blackhawks contained Anderson (114 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Janke (25 yards receiving and a touchdown), Grand was a different story as he finished with 10 rushes for 159 yards and four touchdowns.
“We have the ability to do so in the future, we need to respond to our keys faster,” Keefer said about stopping Grand. “I thought Ty Margelofsky had a gutsy performance for us and I thought Sam Hush played his most physical game of the year.”
Offensively, the Blackhawks finished with 75 total yards. Keefer said the two biggest plays were a 37-yard run by Keegan Ofstie and a 34-yard run by Carson Lee.
Traditionally, there aren’t a lot of positives when you are on the end of a 43-0 defeat. Keefer found at least one.
“When a team is faced with adversity, you have a choice to make regarding your response,” he said. “I was pleased with our effort and attitude after half. The game was out of control at halftime (Ellsworth led 43-0 at half), but our kids played better and with more enthusiasm in the second half.”
The Blackhawks (3-2 overall) will host a familiar foe, New Richmond, on Oct. 30. Thanks to WIAA-ordered realignment, New Richmond moved to the Big Rivers Conference for football only.
“That is our last regular season home game and we are excited to get back to playing like we are capable of,” Keefer said. “We have at least two more games and we want to send these seniors out playing our best football of the year.”
