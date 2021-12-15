The Elk Mound girls basketball team had three players in double figures as it cruised to the 64-20 victory over St. Croix Central Dec. 7.
Stella Rhude led the Mounders with 16 points. Ellie Schiszik tossed in 15, while Brooke Emery added 11.
Rhude pulled down four rebounds, while Schiszik added three rebounds and four steals. Emery had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Mounders (7-0 overall) shot 6-for-17 from three-point range, highlighted by Schiszik’s five-for-seven output.
Elsah Rubis led Central with six points, while Katie Gostovich tossed in five. Sydney Burgess added four. Alayna Hackbarth scored three and Chloe Peterson finished with two.
SCC is now 1-5 overall.
