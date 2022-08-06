Eligible Hunters: Sign up for Fall Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with disabilities by Sept. 1

Hunters with disabilities who want to participate in the Oct. 1-9 hunt have until Sept. 1 to contact a sponsoring landowner. 

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2022 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact and confirm their hunting location with a hunt sponsor before Sept. 1, 2022.

Sponsors have enrolled nearly 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties for this year’s hunt taking place Oct. 1-9, 2022. To participate in the 2022 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.

