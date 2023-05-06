The Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team tied for fifth at the Bloomer Invitational April 28.
The Blackhawks posted a score of 328, tying with Somerset. McDonell-Regis had three scores in the top six to win the team title with 286, defeating Ellsworth by 17 shots. Bloomer was third with 306.
Landon Eggen and Chase Van Ranst tied for the lowest B-W scores with a 76, placing them in a four-way tie for 13th out of 116 golfers. Davis Paulsen was next with an 86, while Dylan Veenendall and Thatcher Walthall each shot a 90.
Nicholas Mueller of SCC was medalist with a 66, defeating Prescott’s Tyler Reiter by a shot. Ellsworth’s Ethan Oricchio was third at 69.
Whitetail Invitational
The Blackhawks tied for sixth in the Whitetail Invitational April 26 in Colfax with a 403.
Ellsworth won the meet with a 338, defeating Prescott by six shots. Osceola and Somerset tied for third with a 357.
Braylan Carlson had the lowest score for B-W, shooting an 88., placing him in a three-way tie for ninth. Ryan Veenendall was next with a 97, followed by Drew Veenendall’s 108. Parker Jones rounded out the B-W scoring with a 110.
Prescott’s Tyler Reiter earned medalist honors with a 73, defeating Ellsworth’s Trey Wittenberg, who carded a 76 and Oricchio, who carded a 79.
The B-W ‘A’ team competed in the White Bear Lake Invitational in Maplewood. Those results were unavailable before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.