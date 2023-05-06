The Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team tied for fifth at the Bloomer Invitational April 28.

The Blackhawks posted a score of 328, tying with Somerset. McDonell-Regis had three scores in the top six to win the team title with 286, defeating Ellsworth by 17 shots. Bloomer was third with 306.

