The Baldwin-Woodville football team kicked off its 2019 season on Friday with a 26-12 home loss to Edgar despite shutting down the Wildcat offense.
"I was very pleased with the attitude of our football team vs. Edgar on Friday night," said Baldwin-Woodville Coach Dan Keefer. "Our kids walked away playing a very good opponent and we felt like that was a game we should have won. Our entire defense played terrific as we held Edgar to 87 total yards for the game. It was assignment sound football and we have a lot of team speed."
Edgar's defense was equally as sound, capitalizing on BW mistakes for three defensive touchdowns.
Edgar took control early, intercepting a pass at the B-W 20 yard line and returning it for a touchdown by Drew Guden with just over 11 minutes left in the first quarter. Five minutes later, the Wildcats completed an 8-yard touchdown pass and an extra point kick for a 13-0 first quarter lead.
The Blackhawks responded with 10:20 left in the second quarter when Ross Roemhild completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brent Paulson, cutting the deficit to 7 points.
Just over two minutes before halftime, however, Edgar struck again with another pick six, this time by Kaleb Hafferman from 26 yards out.
With 2:33 left in the third quarter, Edgar recovered a Blackhawk fumble in the endzone to build its lead up to 26-6.
"Edgar's defensive line was big and fast, and they are one of the tougher fronts we will see this year," Keefer said. "Nobody wants to have your second play of the season go for 6 the other way, but I loved our determination. ... I had the sense we believed we could win the game in spite of the miscues."
Refusing to go down without a fight, Roemhild completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hanson with 1:14 left in the game for the final score.
"Offensively, we were inconsistent, and we really beat ourselves by turning the ball over," Keefer said. "If your opponent has 3 defensive TD's, it is a lot to overcome."
"We had some explosive runs and passes intermittently throughout the game," he added. "Austin Hanson ran the ball very well, and wide receivers Brent Paulson and sophomore Keegan Oftsie made a couple of big plays."
Roemhild completed 13 of 22 pass for 130 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also the team's leading rusher with 9 carries for 32 yards.
"Roemhild was solid minus a couple of throws we wish we had back," Keefer said.
Hanson had five carries for 24 yards and two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown. Paulson finished with two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Zach Nilssen added six catches for 49 yards.
Defensively, Sam Crowley led the Blackhawks with 11 tackles, followed by Tanner Holldorf and Tyler Ruud with six each.
"Sam Crowley and Jake Lindquist played very solid games at linebacker and our D-Line, led by Thomas Albrightson, Tshuag-Lee, Tyler Rudd, Taylor Lokker and Zach Nilssen, performed at a high level," Coach Keefer said. " I was also pleased with our secondary with Tanner Holldorf and Austin Hanson playing a heck of a game. Holldorf also had a couple of impressive punt returns."
Paulson ended up punting seven times for 193 yards while Holldorf returned four punts, averaging 17.5 yards per return.
"Our O-Line will improve a lot as we have a talented, smart group there that will learn from mistakes," Keefer said. "This is a hungry and resilient group I am confident that we will get better across the board."
