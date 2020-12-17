The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team fell 59-42 to Unity in nonconference action Dec. 8.
The Blackhawks (1-2 overall) struggled from the outside, going 1-for-10 from three-point range.
Anna Jordt and Maddy Jensen led B-W with 14 points each. Jordt pulled down eight rebounds, while Jensen added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kate Groskreutz added five rebounds, while Brooke Klatt dished out five assists and four rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville hosts Osceola Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.