Anna Jordt’s 21 points and 12 rebounds were not enough as Durand defeated the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team 60-55 in overtime Feb. 17.
“A very good game by both teams,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We handled their pressure very well for the game and fought our way to the lead in the second half. I am very proud of the girls and their effort.”
Jordt played 38 minutes and also had a block and a steal.
Brooke Klatt played a game-high 41 minutes and scored 14 points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded two steals.
Maddy Jensen finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Marney Roemhild also pulled down six rebounds.
B-W is now 6-15 on the year, meanwhile Durand improved to 13-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.