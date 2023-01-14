Double overtime goal wins it over Amery

Gavin Sell started the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey comeback against Amery Jan. 5. Davis Paulsen took it the rest of the way.
The Hawks came back from a 2-0 deficit thanks to Sell’s two power play goals. Paulsen then scored the game winner in double overtime for the 3-2 win.
“Gavin Sell was excellent throughout the game and his first power play goal really seemed to get the bench going,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “Davis Paulsen’s game-winning goal was awesome to see. He plays in all situations for us, so it was great to see him get rewarded for his effort throughout the night.”
Sell scored his first goal at the 10 minute, 27 second mark of the second period with Brennen Sanders and Blake Lokken on the assists. He then scored the tiebreaker at the 3:57 mark of the third period with Paulsen on the assist.
Paulsen the scored his sixth goal of the season in double overtime at 2:19 with Lokken and Gavin Finstad on the assists.
The Warriors outshot B-W 35-28 with Landon Veenendaal registering 33 saves. Veenendaal shut Amery out from the first period on.
“After the first period, we thought our compete level was as good as it has been all year,” Trickle continued. “We had a number of guys step up due to injuries and illness.
“Landon Veenendaal was really solid in the net especially for a freshman on a big stage.”
The Warriors finished 0-for-3 on the power play.
“Amery is as deep and as skilled of a team we have played so far this year,” Trickle concluded. “We learned pretty quickly in the first period if we make mistakes or don’t follow our structure in the defensive zone the puck will end up in the back of our net.”
Menomonie 5, B-W 2
The Mustangs scored the game’s final three goals in the third period to break open the Jan. 7 game.
“We were flat in the first period and never really recovered from that,” Trickle said. “Menomonie won puck battles, was more physical, and outplayed us for a majority of the game.
“We had some chances but weren’t able to capitalize. At this point, we’re not good enough to be outworked and this game highlighted that unfortunately.”
Menomonie raced out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Lokken scored a power play goal at the 11:40 mark of the second period with Paulsen and Finstad on the assists. Sell then tied the game at 2 at the 3:26 mark of the third period with Lokken and Paulsen on the assists.
Seventy-seven seconds later Menomonie scored the game winner.
The Hawks finished with 30 shots compared to the Mustangs’ 24. Veenendaal stopped 11 shots while Brian Woehrle stopped eight.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 3-0 in the conference and 7-3 overall. Menomonie improved to 4-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.