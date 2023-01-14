Double overtime goal wins it over Amery

B-W’s Davis Paulsen in control of the puck during the Jan. 5 game against Amery. He scored the game-winner in double overtime. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

Gavin Sell started the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey comeback against Amery Jan. 5. Davis Paulsen took it the rest of the way. 

The Hawks came back from a 2-0 deficit thanks to Sell’s two power play goals. Paulsen then scored the game winner in double overtime for the 3-2 win. 

