DNR seeking public comment for the North Central Forest Regional Master Plan

One of the several lakes in the Prairie River Fishery Area in Gleason. The public can now comment on the initial North Central forest regional plan through Aug. 15. 

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments today on the North Central Regional Master Plan for properties it manages in the North Central Forest Ecological Landscape. The initial public comment period is open through Aug. 15.

The public can learn about – and share perspectives on – the DNR’s regional master planning process for properties in the North Central Forest region through upcoming open house public meetings, the DNR’s website and input forms. Following the close of the comment period, department staff will summarize the comments received and post them on the project’s webpage.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.