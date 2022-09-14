 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers with a passion for teaching hunting or shooting and a desire to pass on safe hunting skills, including the safe handling of firearms, to become certified hunter education instructors in Wisconsin.

Although Wisconsin’s hunting season has already begun, any time is a great time to become a certified hunter education volunteer instructor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.