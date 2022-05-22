The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries for the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests. The winning designs will appear on the 2023 collection of stamps.
Each year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for an opportunity to have their artwork commemorated in a historic way on the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl stamps.
“This is the 26th year of the turkey stamp contest. It’s a historic opportunity for artists to commemorate their talent and provide opportunities for wildlife and wildlife habitat management,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Wildlife Biologist. “Artists are encouraged to use the contest to showcase their creative expression while capturing the charisma of native Wisconsin birds.”
Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects. Hunters are required to purchase stamps to harvest these game birds.
The contest is open to anyone 18 years of age or older living in Wisconsin who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants should carefully review the contest rules to ensure their entries' eligibility.
The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15, 2022. Judging will take place in late July or early August 2022.
The winners of the 2022 contests are Robert Metropulos, of Arbor Vitae, for wild turkey; Mark Kanitz of Markesan, for pheasant; and Brian Kuether, of Greenfield, for waterfowl.
Rules, entry information and reproduction rights agreements are available on the DNR website.
All stamp contest applicants should review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be properly processed and prepared for judging. The DNR may also display the submissions at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Pictured above, Wisconsin artist Mark Kanitz painting his entry for the 2022 Pheasant Stamp Design Contest. Photo courtesy of Mark Kanitz.
