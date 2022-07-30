Dilcher named new Central Cross Country coach

The love of running started at an early age for Abby Dilcher.
It carried over to high school when as Abby Delander she ran cross country and track for St. Croix Central.
It continued in college and afterwards as she was a coach for cross country and track for Monona Grove for seven years.
Dilcher returned to Central at the start of last year with her husband, RJ, as both were hired to teach in the district.
Dilcher assisted with the middle school cross country program last year, but when longtime varsity coach Bill Emery resigned, the opportunity to be a coach in the program where she was an athlete was too good to pass up for her.
“St. Croix Central has grown so much,” she said. “I love it, because it’s still the same, yet different. They still have the small town feel who place an importance of academics and athletics.
“It’s the place where we want to stay and raise our family,” as the couple are the parents of a 2 ½ year old boy
District officials agreed and she was hired.
“I feel this position is an honor for me, to give back to the program and the community,” she said.
Dilcher, who has run in half and full Marathons, including the Boston Marathon.
“I love coaching running,” she said. “It can be a lifelong sport.”
Dilcher inherits a girls squad that finished fourth in the sectional meet and will return its top three runners in Kaitlyn Carlson, Addy Swanson and Abby Lamers.
Carlson is shooting for her fourth straight trip to the state meet this fall.
“We got a good group of kids,” Dilcher said. “Kaitlyn has provided outstanding leadership.
“We also have a good group of eighth grade girls coming up.”
The challenge for Central is Amery is the returning conference champion and qualified for state last year. They will lose only one from its varsity lineup.
Meanwhile, for the boys, they will return six of its seven runners who finished eighth in the sectionals. The leading runner is Brian Woehrle. Dilcher said David Linsmeyer, who was the assistant varsity coach last year will be spending most of his time with the boys.
“Our first day of practice is Aug. 15 and our first meet is Sept. 1,” Dilcher said. “I’m looking forward to the season and seeing what we can accomplish.”
