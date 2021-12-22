Devin Wasley and Parker Shackleton claimed first place titles for the St. Croix Central wrestling team at the Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament Dec. 17.
Goodhue won the 14-team tournament with 196 points. Grand Rapids was second with 193.5. Central placed third with 155. The Panthers and St. Croix Falls were the only two Wisconsin teams who crossed the border to compete in the Minnesota tournament.
Wasley cruised to the 182-pound title as he won all three matches by pin. The final was a pin over Grand Rapids’ Zach Wilke at the 3 minute, 6 second mark.
Shackleton used two pins and a 6-4 decision over Rogers’ Isaiah Brown in the final to claim the 195-pound title.
Maverick Kostrzak was one of two Panthers who took second. Kostrzak won by major decision and a pin before falling 3-2 to North Branch’s Evan Pommier in the 113-pound final.
David Olson won his three matches by pin, major decision and decision before being pinned by Pierz’s Trevor Radunz in the 145-pound title.
Noah Nusbaum (152) and Owen Wasley (160) pounds each took third, while Jacob Berends (220) finished fourth.
“We are just continuing to progress and work to get better each time we wrestle,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “We had some good wrestling from our younger kids. The junior varsity also competed at the Chisago Lakes Tournament and had some great showings.”
Prescott Triangular
The Panthers traveled to Prescott to take part in the Cardinal triangular with Durand Dec. 16 and it turned out to be all about the pin.
Against Prescott, Central won 11 of 14 matches to earn the 66-18 win. All 11 wins were either by forfeit and pins. Prescott’s three wins were via the pin.
Steven King started the pin parade with one at the 2:27 mark of the second period against Steven Atherton at 120 pounds. Gage Kramer pinned Ethan West at the 3:42 mark at 132 pounds. David Olson registered a pin at 145 pounds over Nolan Thomley at 4:53. Owen Wasley pinned Alex Holt at 2:47 at 160 pounds, while Devin Wasley concluded the pin parade at 182 pounds.
Earning forfeit wins were Garret DeLong (106), Maverick Kostrzak (113), Brecken Ponath (138), Parker Shackleton (195), Jacob Berends (220) and Landon Langer (285).
The results against Durand were even more in Central’s favor as it won 13 of the 14 matches, for a 78-6 final tally.
All 13 of Central’s wins were either by pin or forfeit and Durand’s win was also by pin.
The pins were courtesy of Kostrzak, who pinned Michael Strasser at the 3:09 mark, at 113 pounds. Will Schmitt pinned Lance Lange in 49 seconds at 126 pounds. Gage Kramer pinned Ethan Lindstrom at 132 pounds. Brecken Ponath earned a pin over Roy Cooper at 138 pounds. David Olson recorded a pin over Cole Weisenbeck at 145 pounds and Noah Nusbaum pinned Brett Jacobson at 152 pounds.
Devin Wasley pinned Ethan Weiss in 46 seconds at 182 pounds. Parker Shackleton pinned Magnus Lukic in 49 seconds at 195 pounds and Jacob Berends pinned Ethan Brunner in 49 seconds at 220 pounds. Landon Langer wrapped up the pins at 285 pounds over Ubaldo Martinez.
Forfeit wins were courtesy of Owen Wasley (160), Logan Mahedy (170) and Garrett DeLong (106).
