The St. Croix Central wrestling team had nine place winners at the Northern Badger Invitational held last week in River Falls.
“We wrestled well all around,” said SCC coach Brad Holzer. “We continued to take steps forward and get better.”
Out of the 41 teams that competed, Central finished with the fifth most points at 271.
Devin Wasley claimed the Panthers’ lone championship at 170 pounds. Heading into the final match, he won three of his matches via pin and a bye. The final match was 10-1 major decision over Amery’s Eddie Simes in which Wasley was in control from start to end. He is now 19-0 on the season.
Maverick Kostrzak earned a third place finish at 106 pounds. He went 4-1 on the day with a pin, two decisions and a bye.
Will Schmitt was one of three Central wrestlers who placed fourh. Schmitt at 126 pounds earned three wins in the tournament, including two pins and a technical fall. David Olson was the next fourth place wrestler at 145 pounds. His three wins were by pins (two) and a decision. Owen Wasley rounded out the trio as his three wins were by decision (two) and pin at 160 pounds.
Jacob Berends went 5-1 in the tournament for a fifth place finish at 220 pounds. All five of his wins were by pins.
Rounding out the Central place winners were Parker Shackleton, who placed sixth at 182 pounds, Noah Nusbaum, who was seventh at 152 pounds and Teague Holzer who also took seventh at 120 pounds.
“We are looking to have kids chain things together better and flow from position to position,” Brad Holzer concluded.
