The St. Croix Central wrestling team will be advancing four wrestlers to the Division 2 State Individual Tournament next weekend in Madison.
“We look forward to going to the Kohl Center and wrestling,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “It is always the goal from the beginning of the year.”
Devin Wasley was the sectional champion at 170 pounds Saturday in Amery. He recorded two technical falls before registering a 11-3 major decision win over Ellsworth's Anthony Madsen in the final. Wasley will be carrying a 46-0 record to Madison.
Devin won't be only Wasley as his younger brother Owen qualified at 152 pounds. Owen recorded a decision and a major decision before losing 10-1 to Amery's Wyatt Ingham in the final. Owen finished second as one of his previous wins was over Prescott's Sam Murphy, who took third. Owen is 38-9 on the year
The Wasleys will be joined by Maverick Kostrzak, who also took second at 106 pounds. Kostrzak (39-8) recorded two pins before losing to Amery's Brendan Burke 6-4 in the final. Kostrzak rebounded to defeat Regis/Altoona's Deaglan O'Connell by pin in the second-place match.
Teague Holzer (40-4) is the final Panther representative. Holzer went 3-1 on the day, losing to Spencer/Columbus Catholic's Treyton Ackman 18-3 in the semifinals, but rebounding to defeat West Salem/Bangor's Bradyn Glasspoole 4-2 and Baldwin-Woodville's Cole Braasch 5-1 to take third at 120 pounds.
“We wrestled aggressively and pushed through a very tough sectional,” Brad Holzer said.
Other Panthers who had their seasons end were Jacob Berends, who took fourth at 220 pounds. Berends lost the third-place match to Ashland’s Isaac Pearce for the right to go to state. He had two wins prior to that match. His final record was 33-15.
Will Schmitt lost both of his matches at 126 pounds to finish with a 29-15 record, while Parker Shackleton was pinned in his quarterfinal match at 182 pounds to finish 34-10 on the year.
