The St. Croix Central wrestling team had eight top three finishes at the La Crosse Invitational Saturday.
Those results helped the Panthers to a second place team finish.
West Salem was first with 399 points. Central scored 361 and Caledonia/Houston placed third with 342.
“I was pleased with how we wrestled,” SCC coach Brad Holzer explained. “We had a lot of pins which added to our team scored and helped us stay in second.”
Central had two first place individual finishes on the day. Devin Wasley remained undefeated on the season as he racked up five wins, all pins, on his way to the 182 pound title. His final match was a 52 second pin over St. Charles’ Tytan Small.
Jacob Berends wrestled four matches at 220 pounds and won all four by pins. The championship match came over La Crosse Logan’s Aesop Lorenz in 45 seconds.
Maverick Kostrzak was one of four Panthers who took second. At 113 pounds, he went 4-1, with his only loss coming to West Salem’s Brett Plomedahl at the 5 minute, 58 second mark via pin. Three of his wins came by pin and the other was by decision.
Teague Holzer at 120 pounds wrestled four times and went 3-1. He won two matches by pin and the other by decision. Will Schmitt wrestled five times at 126 pounds and went 4-1. Three of his matches were by pin and the other was a technical fall. Owen Wasley won four of his matches at 160 pounds via pin.
David Olson went 3-2 at 145 pounds to finish third. He won all three of his match via pin. Parker Shackleton finished 2-2 at 195 pounds to also finish third. He won his matches by a bye and fall.
Garrett DeLong posted a 2-3 record at 106 pounds to place fourth. Both of his wins were via pins and Landon Langer placed fifth at 285 pounds.
“We were aggressive on our feet,” Brad Holzer said, about what he found surprising about the day. “We were consistently looking for more points.”
SCC 63, Osceola 18
Central received 36 points before the conference dual Dec. 9 even started as the Chieftains forfeited six matches.
Out of the eight matches actually wrestled, Central won five to Osceola’s three.
Owen Wasley pinned Jacob Sedivy at 160 pounds at the 6 minute, 3 second mark. Devin Wasley pinned Isaac Campeau at 182 pounds in the first period. Parker Shackleton pinned Nick Paro at 195 pounds with less than 25 seconds remaining in the first period.
David Olson pinned Carter Hinze at 145 pounds and Gage Kramer decisioned Mason Rud 3-2 at 132 pounds.
Earning forfeit wins were Will Schmitt (126), Teague Holzer (120), Maverick Kostrzak (113), Garrett DeLong (106), Jacob Berends (220) and Landon Langer (285).
