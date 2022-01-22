Devin Wasley announced last week he will be continuing his wrestling and academic career at the University of Minnesota this fall.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to wrestle at a big-time school,” he explained. “This was an awesome opportunity which was hard to pass up.”
Wasley is the third known Panther to continue his wrestling career at the Division I level, joining Marcus Malecek (Air Force) and Mark Neumann (Oklahoma).
Wasley, who is undefeated this season at 170 pounds, was looking at Northern Illinois University, Wisconsin-Parkside and the University of Wisconsin-Madison before deciding on the Gophers.
“Being close to home played a factor,” he admitted, along with the chance to compete for National Championships.
Wrestling is certainly in his background, as his father, Dennis, finished second at state, his grandfather was a referee at State and has uncles which are state champions.
“I just love grinding out,” when asked what he enjoys about the sport. “And the work you put into it.”
Wasley finished runner-up at State in 2020 at 145 pounds and third last year at 160 pounds.
He noted that runner-up finish was a turning point in thinking he could wrestle at the next level.
“To not even being ranked at the beginning of the year to being runner-up was a proud moment,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.