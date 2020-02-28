Abbie and Amber DeLong each recorded a goal and assist as the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team defeated Superior 3-1 in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Feb. 20 at the Wildcat Centre in River Falls.
Lilly Accola started the Fusion scoring at the 15 minute, 44 second mark of the first period with both DeLongs on the assist.
After Superior scored its lone goal early in the second period, Amber DeLong scored the game-winner at the 14:03 mark of the second period on an even-strength goal.
Abbie scored hers at the 7:56 mark of the third period on another even-strength goal with assists to Jadyn Erickson and Madyson Shew.
The Fusion outshot Superior 35-18, with goaltender Sydney Seeley stopping 17 shots. The Fusion penalty kill defense was outstanding again as Superior finished 0-for-4.
"It wasn't one of our best games, but we were able to come away the win," said Fusion coach Matt Cranston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.