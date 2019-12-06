The St. Croix Fusion girls' ice hockey team found itself in its toughest battle to date Nov. 30 in Baldwin as they edged the Bay Area Ice Bears, 3-2.
Bay Area (2-1) took advantage of a first period power play to claim the early lead that lasted for more than a period.
Jenna Bergmanis, however, returned the favor with a power play goal of her own 5:45 into the second period to knot the score at 1-1. Then Amber Delong quickly put the Fusion (4-0) in front with a go-ahead goal 43 seconds later.
The Bears' Madison Anderson, who scored the game-opening goal, tied the score 9:27 into the third period with her second goal of the game.
Then Abbie DeLong willed her team to victory, scoring an unassisted, even strength goal with 12:09 expired in the final period to put the final score at 3-2.
The Fusion outshot the Bears 39-11 for the game, including 18-2 in the first period. Sydeny Seeley tallied nine saves.
Earning assists for the Fusion were Juneau Paulsen, Jayden Erickson and Bella Rasmuson.
