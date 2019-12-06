Fueled by a season opening road win over Princeton, the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey team returned home to the United Civic Center Ice Arena in Baldwin Nov. 27 to take out the Western Wisconsin Stars, 4-1.
The Fusion led the entire game, starting with an unassisted even strength goal by Amber DeLong just 2:14 into the contest. DeLong scored again 1:20 into the second period.
The Stars didn't get on the board until 14:11 into the second period, but momentum was never in their favor as the Fusion's Juneau Paulsen scored just 24 seconds later to push SCV's lead to 3-1.
DeLong completed her hat trick 13:08 into the third period as she was assisted by Lilly Accola and Jenna Bergmanis.
Bergmanis, Madyson Shew, Accola, Jadyn Erickson and Abbie DeLong each finished with one assist.
The Stars pounded out 18 third-period shot attempts to no avail and outshot the Fusion 34-30 for the game. Goalkeeper Sydney Seeley tallied 33 saves to secure the Fusion's second straight victory.
