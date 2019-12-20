Dec. 10 was a good day for the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey team as it recorded its sixth consecutive victory with a 3-2 overtime road win against Hudson.
The Raiders (2-4-1) opened the scoring 9:34 into the first period only to have Abbie DeLong answer with a goal three minutes later.
Jadyn Erickson put the Fusion (6-0) in front with a goal 7:50 into the second period. Then, at the 6:38 mark of the third period, Hudson's Mallory Thompson netted a unassisted goal to send the game into overtime.
Amber Delong scored the game winner off assists by Bella Rasmuson and Erickson on a power play 2:59 into the extra period.
The Fusion outshot Hudson 8-0 in overtime and 35-24 for the game while the teams combined for 13 penalties.
Rasmuson finished with two assists and Juneau Paulsen also had an assist.
Sydney Seeley was the winning goalie with 22 saves.
