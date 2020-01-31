Abbie DeLong’s goal at the 4 minute, 43 second mark of overtime extended the St. Croix Valley Fusion winning streak to four as it defeated North St. Paul/Tartan 4-3 Jan. 27 in River Falls.
“The North St. Paul/Tartan game was very physical,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “I was very happy to get through the game without any injuries.”
DeLong scored the game-winner off the assist from Jaden Woiwode. Woiwode gave the Fusion a 1-0 lead in the first period on the power play with the assists going to Madyson Shew and Amber DeLong.
Abbie DeLong scored her first goal at the 5:48 mark of the second period to give the Fusion a 2-0 lead. After North St. Paul/Tartan’s first goal, Trinity Mittl scored two minutes into the third off assists from Abbie DeLong and Sammie Johnson to give the Fusion a 3-1 lead. North St. Paul/Tartan then scored two goals in the third sending the game to overtime.
“It was definitely fun and exciting to win in overtime,” Cranston said. The Fusion is now 2-1 this year in the extra session.
Sydney Seeley stopped 32 shots to earn the win. The Fusion penalty kill defense was also outstanding as North St. Paul/Tartan went 0-for-3 on the power play.
