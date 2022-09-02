After reaching the end zone nine times against Spencer/Columbus Catholic in its opener, one would expect the St. Croix Central football team is not able to replicate that every week.

Indeed, the Panthers scored only one touchdown against Elk Mound Aug. 26, but it was enough to earn the win, 7-6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.