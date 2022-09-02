After reaching the end zone nine times against Spencer/Columbus Catholic in its opener, one would expect the St. Croix Central football team is not able to replicate that every week.
Indeed, the Panthers scored only one touchdown against Elk Mound Aug. 26, but it was enough to earn the win, 7-6.
The difference came down to the special teams.
Elk Mound scored its touchdown first, a 2-yardr run by Kaden Russo, at the 9-minute, 19 mark in the first quarter. Russo missed the extra point.
Central’s touchdown came in the second quarter on a Sam Fischer two-yard run. Max Waters kicked the extra point providing the scoring difference.
Fischer led the ground game with 79 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Caden Wester had 21 rushes for 73 yards, while A.J. Holmgren added 21.
Wester completed only one pass for 32 yards. Mason Sullivan hauled in the reception.
The Panther defense limited Elk Mound (0-2 overall) to 103 yards total offense. The Mounders passing attack went 3-for-10 for 22 yards overall.
SCC (2-0) hosts Rice Lake (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday in the conference opener for both teams. Rice Lake defeated Superior 32-13 last week to remain undefeated. Rice Lake is a member of the Middle Border in football this year.
