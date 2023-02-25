The St. Croix Central boys basketball team outscored B-W by 20 in the first half, highlighting its 59-47 win Feb. 17.
“This is always a big game due to the ongoing rivalry,” SCC coach Matthew Bailey said. “I felt like we came out with great intensity on the defensive end to start the game.
“We know how much of a presence (Eli) Coenen is in the paint, so our focus was to disrupt the offense before it could get there. Our defense held B-W to only three made field goals in the first half which was great.”
The score was 35-15 at halftime.
“Guys were defending all five spots and making the right rotations on time,” Bailey continued. “We came out in the second half with that same energy, but like a good team does Baldwin-Woodville kept fighting and made some adjustments which put us on our heels for a while.”
The Blackhawks cut the lead to six late, but SCC increased the lead back to double digits.
Nolan Merth led three Panthers in double figures with 19 points along with five rebounds. Kaden Fry chipped in with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals while Mason Sullivan recorded a double double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Central shot 38.1 percent from the field while B-W was at 30.2 percent. The Blackhawks also finished 0-for-11 from three-point range.
“Overall, I was pleased with our defensive effort in this game, and happy we didn’t live on the three-point line on offense,” Bailey added.
Eli Coenen posted a double double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Reese Guthrie chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds. Collin Fritts recorded seven points, six rebounds and five steals.
Central finished with six more assists while the two teams had the same number of rebounds (34 to 33 Central).
“I know this game means a lot to our players and students at St. Croix Central,” Bailey concluded. “Bringing home the Rivalry Ball is a great feeling.”
Central is now 8-5 in the conference and 12-10 overall.
Osceola 67, SCC 62
Central had a slow start against Osceola in the Feb. 13 game.
“Our rotations were late, transition defense wasn’t great, and that allowed Osceola to get some rhythm on offense with some easy buckets,” Bailey said. “That paired with (Brayden) Bradway shooting the lights out put us down big early.”
The comeback then started as Central trimmed the lead to one with 30 seconds left but couldn’t convert.
“I think this was one of the better if not best games we played all season despite the first seven minutes of the game,” Bailey added. “Guys played with intensity and energy, made plays on the defensive end, and took care of the ball on offense. I feel like our guys left it all on the floor but just ran out of time.”
Bradway finished with a game-high 37 points along with 14 rebounds and four assists. Carson Hollman posted 12 points, six rebounds and six blocked shots. Teagan Viebrock finished with seven points.
The Chieftains shot 55.1 percent from the field and outrebounded SCC by 15. Osceola had nine more assists than Central thanks to Aiden Steffen’s 10.
Sullivan had a team-high 18 points for Central along with five rebounds and five steals. Fry recorded 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Pettit dished out nine points and five rebounds. Merth added eight points and five steals.
SCC shot 1-for-20 from three-point range.
“Osceola is a great team that is extremely fundamental and disciplined on both ends,” Bailey concluded. “They are a tough matchup, but I feel like we did a great job playing the tempo we wanted.”
