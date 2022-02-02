The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team is getting it done on the defensive side of the ball. In the Blackhawks’ previous eight games, all wins, they gave up 50 or fewer points in five of them.
Add one more to each of those streaks as the Blackhawks won 69-42 over St. Croix Falls Jan. 25.
The Saints struggled from the field, going 14-for-44 (31.8%). B-W also dominated on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 46-25.
“Our defense once again played the most significant role in our victory,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “We made them work very hard to get a good look and limited them to one shot on most possessions. A few breakdowns in the first half did allow them to hang around a bit and make the game competitive for a while.”
Eli Coenen’s fourth double-double of the season led the way offensively. He registered 19 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-12 shooting. He also posted double-doubles against Prescott, Edgar and Ellsworth.
“The key for us was very good man to man defense, and a balanced attack on the offensive end,” Benoy continued. “We are getting offensive production from many of our players, and on any given night might have a different player leading us in scoring.”
Coenen was one of three players in double figures. Sean Van Someren added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Cam Thompson chipped in 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from three-point range.
Masen Werner tossed in seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Keegan Ofstie finished with six points, nine rebounds and four assists. Caleb Lokker and Reese Guthrie pulled down five rebounds.
B-W finished 42.6% from the field.
“As I have said throughout the season, we are constantly looking to improve,” Benoy concluded. “Each game allows us the opportunity to get better on both ends of the floor.”
The win is B-W’s ninth straight. They are now 12-3 overall.
