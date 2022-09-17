Covington shoots 60 at Ellsworth Country Club By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 17, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Covington led the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team with a 60 at the latest Middle Border Conference meet followed by Julia Politt’s 64. Prescott took first place Sept. 8 at Ellsworth with a 158 followed by Altoona’s 180. St. Croix Central took third with a 193. Rhi Stutz of Prescott was medalist with a 37 defeating teammate Ava Salay. Somerset’s Ava Pesha and Prescott’s Gabbi Matzek tied for third with a 40. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Covington shoots 60 at Ellsworth Country Club Girls tennis post wins over Lake City, Mondovi Findlay finishes fourth at Somerset Invitational Blackhawk boys soccer blanks Altoona Ellsworth runs away from Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawk volleyball earns three wins in quad Gov. Evers approves SWEF reconstruction project in St. Croix County Former Baldwin youth pastor sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Most Popular Former Baldwin youth pastor sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child KAYLA BETH STONE Woodville man pleads guilty to burglary charge Nelson excited to take over as pastor of Zion Lutheran DNR announces changes to 2022 Hunting Season Upcoming Events Sep 20 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 20, 2022 Sep 22 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Sep 22, 2022 Sep 24 Powered by Electricity 2022 Sat, Sep 24, 2022 Sep 24 17th Annual Chili Fest Sat, Sep 24, 2022 Today's e-Edition e-Edition Baldwin Bulletin E-Edition 09-14-22 Sep 14, 2022 0
