The Baldwin-Woodville boys' ice hockey team picked up its first win of the season Dec. 10 at Hobbs Ice Arena in Altoona when it defeated Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 3-1.
Bazyl Cook scored the first and last goal of the game - the first coming 3:39 into the first period, and the last coming 17 seconds into the third period. Rinalds Ulmanis added a power play goal 9:06 in the first period that was assisted by Cook and Trenton Veenendaal. Ulmanis assisted on both of Cook's goals. Veenendall also assisted on the first goal, and Wyatt Sundby also assisted on the last goal.
B-W outshot Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 39-18, including 15-4 in the first period.
Easton Lindus was the winning goalkeeper, tallying 17 saves.
The win improved the Blackhawks record to 1-2-1. Regis/Altoona/McDonnell sits at 1-5.
“We got a number of guys some playing time and experience against RAM which should help with our depth moving forward,” said coach Lucas Trickle. “We could have capitalized on a few more opportunities to take control of the game early, but their goalie make some key saves.”
