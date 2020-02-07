Bazl Cook scored one goal in each period Feb. 1 to lead the Baldwin-Woodville boys' hockey team to a 9-3 home victory over Menomonie. He also tallied a third-period assist.
Menomonie (4-14) took the lead just 18 seconds into the contest, but the Mustangs led for only 29 seconds the entire game as Rinalds Ulmanis posted a goal at the 47-second mark to spark of string of three consecutive B-W (10-8-3) goals.
"This was a section game so we knew Menomonie would be motivated," B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. "I thought we got better as the game went on."
A total of seven goals were scored in the opening period, including a power play goal by Wyatt Sundby at the 10:23 mark that began a streak of six Blackhawk goals, with the final coming 14:20 into the third period as Ulmanis scored on a power play.
"Menomonie has some skilled forwards that we were able to shut down for most of the second and third period," Trickle said. "We were able to get all three lines on the score sheet which is the balance that we like to see."
Ulmanis and Wyatt Sundby each scored two goals and Ulmanis added an assist.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Zac Holme (one goal, one assist) and Josh Woodington. Others earning assists were Trenton Veenendaal (three), Sam Sykora (two), Riley Lancour (two), Davis Paulsen, Jacob Sanders and Jake Roussopoulos.
B-W outshot Menomonie, 42-30, and Zach Stevens collected 27 saves.
