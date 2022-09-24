Connett leads Blackhawks at Krooked Kreek By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anna Connett posted a 56 for the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team at the MBC meet in Krooked Kreek Sept. 15.Nikki Covington shot a 65 and Julia Politt carded a 67 for B-W.Prescott won the meet with a 161. Altoona finished with a 184. SCC took third with a 190. Ava Salay of Prescott was the medalist with a 35, defeating teammate Rhi Stutz by a shot. Somerset’s Ava Pesha took third at 38.MBC Meet at Prescott Politt led the Blackhawks with a 67 at the MBC meet Sept. 12 in Prescott.Covington carded a 68, while Connett tallied an 81.Prescott won the meet with a 174. Altoona shot a 188 and SCC carded a 211.Salay was the medalist with a 40, edging Pesha by a shot. Stutz was third at 42. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Connett leads Blackhawks at Krooked Kreek Findlay posts top 10 finish at Osceola Invitational Girls tennis post wins over Barron, Bloomer B-W boys soccer on three-game winning streak B-W volleyball sweeps quad, now 18-3 on the year Blackhawks win a thriller in overtime over Rice Lake First Reformed Church to give water during Chili Fest Concrete repairs to close lanes, ramp on I-94 in St. Croix County Most Popular Former Baldwin youth pastor sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Austin Clark named Shrine parade marshal for 2022 17th annual Chili Fest September 24 DNR announces changes to 2022 Hunting Season Mygatt sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Upcoming Events Sep 24 Powered by Electricity 2022 Sat, Sep 24, 2022 CDT Sep 24 17th Annual Chili Fest Sat, Sep 24, 2022 CDT Sep 24 Walk On Annual Gala Sat, Sep 24, 2022 CDT Sep 25 B-W Band Mattress Fundraiser Sun, Sep 25, 2022 CDT Sep 27 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 27, 2022 CDT Sep 29 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Sep 29, 2022 CDT Today's e-Edition e-Edition Baldwin Bulletin E-Edition 09-21-22 Sep 21, 2022 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.