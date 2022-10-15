University of Iowa’s Annie Dotzler (16) winds up for a close shot against Northern Michigan. Dotzler serves as the Vice President of the Hawkeyes’ club soccer team which coordinated with Blackhawk Soccer for two college club games in Baldwin Oct. 2.
Blackhawk Soccer hosted a trio of college women’s club soccer teams on the field at Heritage Park on October 2. Teams from the University of Iowa, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan met in Baldwin to play two games on a beautiful fall day. It was undoubtedly the highest caliber of soccer ever played in Baldwin.
The games were originally scheduled to be hosted by the club team at UW-River Falls, but homecoming events interfered. So, with just two weeks to find alternative field space Bridget Nolan, president of the University of Iowa club team, reached out to Blackhawk Soccer.
“It was a great experience for Blackhawk Soccer and the Village of Baldwin to see women’s college club soccer come to town,” reported Derrick Melland, President of Blackhawk Soccer. “Several high school players, along with many youth players were able to gain insight on how soccer works at the college level.”
The college club teams are led and organized by students. Nolan explained that playing for the club team allows players more flexibility in life than playing for the official University team.
“It really allows us to play soccer and still engage in other academic and extra-curricular opportunities during college,” she said.
The youth players who watched were clearly impressed by the level of play. “The Iowa team consistently strung their passes together and maintained possession of the ball,” noted Michiah George, a 9th grader of the Baldwin-Woodville junior varsity soccer team. “They had a lot of accurate shots on net.” Other youth players commented at how much they were communicating on the field and how fast they moved the ball from one side of the field to the other.
“It was obvious that they were playing for the love of the game, and not just for the win,” said Annabelle George, a U8 assistant coach for Blackhawk Soccer.
The University of Iowa team dominated the field. In the first game they beat Michigan Tech 6-0. Sophia Jeromsky led the team with two goals, while Bridget Nolan, Sam Schroder, Maddy Canny and Nora Thiel each added a goal.
In the second game, Iowa bested Northern Michigan 9-0. Sam Schroder scored a hat trick with another pair of goals from Emily Dulik. Adding to the final tally were Bridget Nolan, Canny, Annie Dotzler and Jeromsky with a goal apiece.
Mikayla Sash and Macy Bryner both played goalie for Iowa earning two shutouts for their team.
The Blackhawk Soccer Club provides fun, coed, recreational soccer to Baldwin/Woodville and surrounding area kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.