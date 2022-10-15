Blackhawk Soccer hosted a trio of college women’s club soccer teams on the field at Heritage Park on October 2. Teams from the University of Iowa, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan met in Baldwin to play two games on a beautiful fall day. It was undoubtedly the highest caliber of soccer ever played in Baldwin.

The games were originally scheduled to be hosted by the club team at UW-River Falls, but homecoming events interfered. So, with just two weeks to find alternative field space Bridget Nolan, president of the University of Iowa club team, reached out to Blackhawk Soccer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.