This isn’t the way the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team wanted to head into the postseason.
The Blackhawks failed to score more than 39 points in three games last week, all losses.
The cold shooting started Feb. 1 against Somerset. B-W managed only 16 points in the second half, falling 58-39.
“It was a good game until the end stretch when we struggled to score in the last part of the second half,” B-W coach Steve Jensen explained. “We had fought back and took the lead, but just couldn’t keep that going.”
Maddy Jensen tied for a game-high 17 points along with seven rebounds. Kate Groskreutz chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Anna Jordt recorded seven points and seven rebounds.
Taylor Paulson led three Spartans in double figured with 17 points.
Baldwin-Woodville struggled from three-point range, finishing 2-for-15. They pulled down 30 rebounds to Somerset’s 18, but committed 11 more turnovers than the Spartans.
The chilly shooting continued against New Richmond Feb. 4. The Blackhawks scored a season-low 24 points in a 33-24 loss.
“We really struggled from the floor and couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively,” Steve Jensen said.
The percentages tell the story. Less than 23 percent from two-point range, 10 percent from three-point range and less than 39 percent from the free throw line.
Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks with eight points and four rebounds. Maddy Jensen chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds. Marney Roemhild dished out five assists, while Kate Groskreutz pulled down five rebounds.
Brooke Blaszczyk led the Tigers with 15 points. Barb Kling tossed in 12. The Tigers owned the glass, outrebounding B-W 39-24.
The miserable week concluded as Prescott finished the Middle Border Conference season unbeaten with a 59-29 victory Feb. 6.
“Again, we struggled to score with a low shooting percentage for the game,” Steve Jensen said.
The Blackhawks shot 40 percent from two-point range, but struggled in the other facets, finishing less than 40 percent from the free throw line and 11 percent from three-point range.
Anna Jordt had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead B-W, while Maddy Jensen chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kate Groskreutz added four rebounds and four assists.
Isabella Lenz finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.
Baldwin-Woodville finished the regular season 10-8. The Blackhawks host Somerset 7 p.m., Feb. 12 in the regional semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.