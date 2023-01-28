Coenen helps Blackhawks roll over Amery

B-W’s Evan Clausen deciding what to do next during the Amery game Jan. 20. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

Eli Coenen responded in a big way for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team against Amery Jan. 20. 

After scoring only seven points against Altoona, the senior scored 32 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Blackhawks prevailed 64-52. 

