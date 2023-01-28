Coenen helps Blackhawks roll over Amery

Eli Coenen responded in a big way for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team against Amery Jan. 20.
After scoring only seven points against Altoona, the senior scored 32 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Blackhawks prevailed 64-52.
Eli Coenen responded in a big way for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team against Amery Jan. 20.
After scoring only seven points against Altoona, the senior scored 32 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Blackhawks prevailed 64-52.
“Amery simply didn’t have an answer for Eli inside,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “We also took better care of the ball and kept our turnovers to an acceptable level.”
Coenen finished 13-for-18 from the field which helped the Blackhawks shoot 47.3 percent overall. As a result, B-W only attempted seven three-pointers and made one.
“I was very surprised Amery started the game defensively playing man to man,” Benoy added. “We were able to take advantage of our size to capitalize early.”
The size helped B-W to a 39-18 rebounding advantage.
Sean Van Someren added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. James Borchardt recorded seven points as Evan Clausen posted six points. Collin Fritts added five rebounds and six assists.
Carter Wollan had 25 points for Amery along with five rebounds and four assists. Seth Waalen recorded 11 points.
“Our zone was very effective in keeping the score where we prefer it,” Benoy concluded. “We did a particularly good job on Wollan in the first half.”
B-W is now 5-3 in the conference and 8-4 overall.
Altoona 47, B-W 45
Offensive woes continue for the Blackhawks as Altoona left B-W with the two-point win Jan. 17.
“Offensively we had a very challenging night,” Benoy said. “We missed a number of close-range opportunities and struggled from the free throw line.”
Baldwin-Woodville shot less than 33 percent from the field overall and was 3-for-11 from the free throw line.
“I was surprised we had so much difficulty scoring against the Rails,” Benoy added. “We had a number of offensive rebounds (16) that simply didn’t turn into points.”
Collin Fritts had a team-high 19 points along with seven rebounds. Coenen recorded seven points along with 14 rebounds. Borchardt posted six points and dished out four assists. Van Someren registered seven rebounds.
“We started the game with a comfortable lead but were not able to extend it before half,” Benoy concluded. “As Altoona hung around, they became more confident and hit some perimeter shots that we didn’t anticipate.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.