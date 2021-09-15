The Baldwin-Woodville football team has won 15 conference championships in its school history.
The coaches at the helm for 12 of them, Jack Scholz and Wade Labecki, returned to the high school and King Field for the athletic complex’s grand opening earlier this month. They were joined by former coach Don Nelson, as the trio were recognized during a halftime ceremony in the football game against Ellsworth.
Scholz started in Baldwin-Woodville in 1966 and taught physical education and driver’s education until his retirement in 1999. Scholz was the head baseball coach for 17 years and football coach for 19 of them.
The football team claimed Middle Border Conference titles in 1970, 1974, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1987. A Division 4 state title occurred in 1987, with a Division 3 state runner-up in 1981.
Scholz became an assistant coach and was part of the staff that saw two more conference
Labecki came to Baldwin-Woodville in 1987 to teach business education. He became the football coach the following year. During his 17 years, he won five conference championships (1988, 1992, 1994, 1995 and 2000), the 1992 State Championship and the 1994 State Runner-up. He served as the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association President from 2000-2003. He also coached baseball and won two championships and posted a 122-55-1 record and later became the school’s athletic director.
Labecki became well-known throughout the state as a Deputy Director for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, a position he held for the last 12 years, before retiring last month.
Nelson started his coaching career in Baldwin-Woodville in 1979. During his tenure, he was an assistant football coach, head boys basketball coach and head track coach. He was part of nine conference championships, 13 playoff appearances and four state championship appearances during his time on the gridiron.
As track coach for 25 years, the Blackhawks won conference championships in 1982 and 1983 (the last time a B-W track team has accomplished the feat) and a state title in 1983.
The three also have another connection: They are members of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Nelson was inducted in 2005, Labecki in 2008 and Scholz in 1998.
“I think Wade and Jack would agree that if you have awesome athletes, it makes the coaches’ job that much easier,” Nelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.