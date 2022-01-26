The St. Croix Central wrestling team finished third in the Arcadia Invitational Saturday.
Cadott won the 17-team meet with 464 points, followed by La Crosse Aquinas’ 450. Central took third with 446.5.
“We had some injuries and illness, but we still put up a good fight to finish third,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said.
The Panthers claimed two individual champions.
Devin Wasley used three pins and a decision to reach the finals and then recorded a 17-2 technical fall over Aquinas’ David Malin, the No. 1 wrestler in the state in Division 3. Wasley is now 36-0 on the season.
Teague Holzer used a bye and three pins before defeating Cadott’s Logan Harel 6-0 in the finals at 120 pounds. Holzer improved his record to 30-3 overall.
Central had three more wrestlers take second. Maverick Kostrzak recorded two byes, a pin and a technical fall to reach the finals. Medford’s Thaddeus Sigmund defeated Kostrzak 7-2 in the finals. Kostrzak is now 30-6 on the season.
David Olson recorded four pins on the way to the 145-pound final before losing 6-2 to Robert Fiege of Aquinas. Olson is now 28-8 on the year.
Landon Langer used an overtime victory, a pin, a bye and a decision to reach the 285 pound final. Aquinas’ Preston Horihan pinned Langer in the first period in the final match.
Devin Wasley was shutout 11-0 by Cadott’s Cole Pfeiffer in the 160-pound semifinal but rebounded to defeat Cochrane-Fountain City’s Sam Schutz 10-4 in the third place match. Wasley is now 31-6 on the season.
Jacob Berends was pinned by Cadott’s Gavin Tegels in the 220 pound semifinal but took third after Arcadia’s Jack Ziegeweld forfeited.
Other wrestlers who placed included Parker Shackleton, who took fifth at 182 pounds, Garrett DeLong placing seventh at 106 pounds and Will Schmitt taking ninth at 126 pounds.
B-W 43, SCC 30
The host Blackhawks won eight of the 14 matches to take the conference dual Jan. 20.
Central picked up four pins and a decision for its wins.
Devin Wasley pinned Andrew Thompson in 38 seconds at 170 pounds. Parker Shackleton pinned Kyle Marty in 83 seconds at 182 pounds, while Jacob Berends defeated Dylan Hanson in the second period. The final pin came courtesy of Hayden Buckel, who pinned Logan Gordon with one second remaining in the match at 152 pounds.
Owen Wasley earned an 11-6 decision over Elliott Anderson at 160 pounds and Teague Holzer decisioned Cole Braasch 2-1 at 120 pounds.
B-W registered five pins, two technical falls and a decision for its eight wins. Hunter Gartmann recorded a 7-5 decision over David Olson. Gartmann got the final two points with two seconds remaining.
