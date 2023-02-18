Central wrestling places second at regionals; advances to sectionals

The St. Croix Central wrestling team made school history Feb. 11.
The Panthers finished second at the Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal regional, qualifying them for the team sectional for the first time in school history.
Baldwin-Woodville was the sectional champion with 250 points. SCC took second at 242.5
Both teams qualified for the team sectional final Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central. B-W will wrestle Medford in one semifinal while Central wrestlers St. Croix Falls in the other. The two winners will wrestle for the sectional final.
The Panthers qualified 10 wrestlers for the sectional meet Saturday in Amery. Three of those 10 were sectional champions.
Noah Nusbaum won three matches at 152 pounds including a pin over Mondovi/Eleva-Strum’s Cody Wagner with one second remaining in the third period to take the title. His other two wins were by technical fall and decision. Nusbaum is now 43-7 overall.
Owen Wasley ran his record to 34-1 overall with three pins to take the 160 pound title. The final was in 3 minutes, 44 seconds over Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek’s Hunter Breaker. Wasley also pinned B-W’s Taden Holldorf in 28 seconds,
Parker Shackleton wrestled only two matches to win the 220-pound title. Those two wins were courtesy of pins as he wrestled for a combined 89 seconds. The final was in 48 seconds over Stanley-Boyd’s Willy Graham. Shackleton is now 32-8 overall.
Will Schmitt claimed the lone second place finish at 132 pounds. After losing in the semifinals to B-W’s Tyler Fink, Schmitt (32-9) defeated N/G/L’s Derek Zschernitz and Stanley-Boyd’s Breckin Burzynski to place second.
Third place finishes went to Garrett DeLong (32-19) at 106 pounds, Teague Holzer (30-2) at 126 pounds, Maverick Kostrzak (37-14) at 138 pounds, Brock Swenson (21-6) at 145 pounds, Nathan Stark (27-19) at 195 pounds and Jacob Berends (37-14) at 285 pounds.
Of note, B-W had second place finishes at 138, 145, 195 and 285 pounds.
“We had a good final round,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said, “We wrestled above our seeds and that helped us edge out Regis/Altoona and come close to Baldwin-Woodville.”
