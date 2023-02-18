Central wrestling places second at regionals; advances to sectionals

The St. Croix Central wrestlers and coaching staff pose for a picture after finishing second at the Neillsvile regional Feb. 11. As a result of the second place finish, the Panthers advanced to the team sectional Feb. 14 at SCC. 

 Kelly Swenson | Contributed

The St. Croix Central wrestling team made school history Feb. 11. 

The Panthers finished second at the Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal regional, qualifying them for the team sectional for the first time in school history. 

