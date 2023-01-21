The St. Croix Central wrestling team made its annual Hall of Fame night memorable, winning all three matches Jan. 13. 

The Panthers defeated Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 60-20, Minneapolis North 69-12, and Tomahawk 57-21. 

