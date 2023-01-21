The St. Croix Central wrestling team made its annual Hall of Fame night memorable, winning all three matches Jan. 13.
The Panthers defeated Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 60-20, Minneapolis North 69-12, and Tomahawk 57-21.
The St. Croix Central wrestling team made its annual Hall of Fame night memorable, winning all three matches Jan. 13.
The Panthers defeated Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 60-20, Minneapolis North 69-12, and Tomahawk 57-21.
“We wrestled well in all three duals,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “I liked the fact that we pinned people when we had the opportunity.”
Against L/F/G/S, SCC won 10 of 14 matches, with six of them being pins.
Nathan Stark recorded a pin over Phillip Brinkman in 45 seconds at 182 pounds, Parker Shackleton pinned Brock Noll in 53 seconds at 195 pounds, Teague Holzer defeated Tracker Dodds in 53 seconds at 126 pounds, Maverick Kostrzak won over Cory Popham at 1:49 at 138 pounds, Brock Swenson registered a win in 37 seconds over Joe Wiltrout at 145 pounds and Noah Nusbaum defeated Brandon Lucas at 1:52 at 160 pounds.
Forfeit wins were courtesy of Jacob Berends (220), Landon Langer (285), Jackson Nalley (120), and Will Schmitt (132).
Against Minneapolis North, SCC started the match with five straight pins. They finished with three more. In all, Central won 12 of the 14 matches against the Polars.
Owen Wasley recorded a fall in 61 seconds over Darrius Thomas at 160 pounds. Nusbaum defeated Saveon Rendo in 29 seconds at 170 pounds. Stark won in 59 seconds over Jaylen Hutchinson in 182 pounds. Shackleton posted a 12 second win over Yahonde Grinell at 195 pounds. Berends beat Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau with two seconds left at 220 pounds. Holzer beat Elijah Grunau in 2:27 at 126 pounds, Schmitt pinned Bravo Niyonkuru in 3:30 at 132 pounds and Kostrzak posted a 56 second win over Andrew Ferrell at 138 pounds.
Garrett DeLong (106), Trennon Holzer (113) and Nalley (120) earned forfeit wins. Swenson won 10-6 over Johan Alcantura-Lund at 145 pounds.
Against the Hatchets, Central won 10 of the 14 matches with five of them being pins.
Shackleton defeated Blake Younker in 27 seconds at 195 pounds, Berends posted a win over Nathan Norman in 63 seconds, DeLong recorded a fall over Braden Ristau in 1:48 at 106 pounds, Teague Holzer registered a pin over Jack Derleth at 126 pounds and Swenson won over Andrew Tollefson at 1:53 at 145 pounds.
Kostrzak won 18-3 over Ryan Larson at 138 pounds, while Schmitt defeated Addison Peissig 11-3 at 132 pounds. Wasley (160), Nusbaum (170) and Langer (285) received forfeit wins.
“We wrestled aggressive and got a lot of initial takedowns,” Brad Holzer concluded.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.